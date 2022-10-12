Viola Davis Says Getting Black Stories Told in Hollywood is a Struggle

Viola Davis sat down with the folks at Guardian for a chat, during which she talked about making the seminal movie, The Woman King.

The legendary actress told the outlet that she sees the film as “a culmination of my career over the last 33 years.”

She went to say that it took seven years to convince Hollywood that the story was worthy telling.

She said, “I call it The Fight. It’s a fight to find partners who have the same vision as you, who are able to give it a green light. And then the other fight, if it’s a predominantly Black female cast, is that because we haven’t led the global box office, there’s no precedent that it will work and make the money back for the people who invest in it … The bottom line is money. It’s not about cultural impact – it’s about money.” And about the struggles to convincing Hollywood to fund black movies, she said, ““I can’t walk into every room and get any movie made. I actually feel pretty confident, but I can’t do that.” No matter, she is determined to tell black stories, despite the stumbling blocks. “What is in my power to change is to show people that we are more than the stamp that people have put on dark-skinned women,” she told The Guardian. “That we are sexual, that we are desirable, that we can be smart, that we are way more expansive and our identity is not determined by your gaze. I can change that. I can change the way Black women are seen, to some extent, within the industry.”

