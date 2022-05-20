Viola Davis Says a Hollywood Director Once Referred to Her by His Maid’s Name

Viola Davis has opened up on some of the atrocious things she endured in Hollywood.

The actress has revealed that an unnamed director she worked with earlier in her career once referred to her by the name of his maid.

“In terms of storytelling that’s expansive, that is as expansive as one’s imagination, that’s not happening yet,” she told journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister in an interview with Variety, during a conversation about the shortcomings of the movie and TV industries. “There’s just certain genres and certain storytelling that—when you’re in a room as a producer—you have to really fight for those stories.”

Davis continued, giving examples: “Like if I wanted to play a mother whose son lived in a challenging neighborhood, low-income neighborhood, and he was a gang member who died in a drive-by shooting, I could get that made. If I played a woman who was, I don’t know, looking to recreate herself by, I don’t know, flying to Nice and sleeping with five men at the age of 56 looking like me, I’m going to have a hard time pushing that one. Even as a Viola Davis. Because people can’t reconcile the Blackness with spiritual awakening, and sexuality. It’s too much. It’s too much when you look like ‘my maid Louise.’”

She then segued to her experience with the unnamed filmmaker.

“I actually had a director who did that to me, who said ‘Louise!’” she said. “And I’d known for him, like, 10 years and he called me Louise. And I found out it was because his maid’s name was Louise. So that has not changed.”

And when her interview asked for clarifications, she said she was “maybe around 30” at the time. “What you have to realize is those sort of microaggressions, they happen all the time,” she said.

