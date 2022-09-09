Friday, September 9, 2022
Viola Davis Deletes Condolence Message to the Royal Family After Fans Accused Her of Supporting Colonizers

Voila Davis has deleted her condolence message to the Royal Family in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In her post, she commiserated with the family and called the late monarch “Her Majesty,” which is antithetical to her much-anticipated movie, Woman King, in which she leads an army of Dahomean warriors to fight against colonizers.

See her now-deleted post:

See some of the reactions to her posts that prompted her to delete it:

