Viola Davis Deletes Condolence Message to the Royal Family After Fans Accused Her of Supporting Colonizers

Voila Davis has deleted her condolence message to the Royal Family in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In her post, she commiserated with the family and called the late monarch “Her Majesty,” which is antithetical to her much-anticipated movie, Woman King, in which she leads an army of Dahomean warriors to fight against colonizers.

See her now-deleted post:

See some of the reactions to her posts that prompted her to delete it:

No Viola, this isn’t it, unacceptable. You are here leading a movie portraying the power of African queens resisting a colonialists, who do you think those colonialists were? You think it’s fiction? You can’t choose what levels of racism you are against. disappointing! — my kheswa. (@ThandoAfrika) September 8, 2022

Viola Davis got a movie called “The Woman King” while calling a white woman “Her majesty”. Yeah that’s really powerful right there 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MAADY (@MaadyBK67) September 8, 2022

We not watching your movie anymore — TheRealNorthBoi🦁 (@Salt_Vinegar_) September 8, 2022

You are literally about to promote a movie about the fight against colonialism pic.twitter.com/E7SFAohOaG — Doyle (@Shakoyle) September 8, 2022

How did Viola Davis not think that tweet through first.. Now the damage is done and she had to take a humble pie and actually delete it. Embarrassing indeed. — Dextrous. (@mainneli_) September 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...