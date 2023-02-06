Search
Viola Davis becomes EGOT with Grammy win

Celebrity

Viola Davis has become the 18th person to achieve the EGOT – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award – as the Grammy Awards kick off in Los Angeles.

Davis completed her collection by winning best audio book for her autobiography Finding Me.

“I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola,” said the star. “To honour her life, her joy, her trauma, everything.”

The star won the best supporting actress Oscar in 2016 for Fences.

Her Emmy Award recognised the TV drama How To Get Away With Murder, and she has two Tony Awards for her theatre work – featured actress in a play for King Hedley II (2001) and lead actress in a play for Fences (2010).

“I just EGOT!” announced the star on stage at the Grammys, becoming visibly emotional as she thanked her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.

The 17 other EGOT winners include Sir John Gielgud, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

