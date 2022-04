Vin Diesel has unveiled the title of the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The actor who serves as a producer on the film, shared that ‘Fast X’ will be the title of the first half of the final chapter.

Vin Diesel also confirmed that production has started on the franchise’s tenth installment with his Instagram post which he simply captioned, “Day one.”

Fast and Furious 10 has new additions as Diesel earlier revealed new cast member, Brie Larson has joined the franchise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...