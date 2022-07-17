Sunday, July 17, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Videos: Wizkid Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Tems, Naomi Campbell, Jada Pollock, Others

Wizkid clocked 32 years on Saturday, July 16, 2022 and made sure to celebrate with friends and family.

The multiple award winning singer was fettered with beautiful birthday messages from friends, fans and loved ones, including a special one from his leading lady, Jada Pollock. She had taken to Twitter to wish her ‘baby’ a happy birthday to the delight of his fans.

Later that night, a few close friends like Naomi Campbell, Tems and others gathered to celebrate Wizkid in an intimate dinner affair.

