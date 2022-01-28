Videos: See Sights and Sounds from Jumobi Mofe-Damijo’s 50th Birthday Organised by RMD

Jumobi Mofe-Damijo landed on the 5th floor on Thursday, January 27 and of course, her husband RMD threw a lavish 50th birthday bash to celebrate it.

The veteran Nollywood actor held a star studded dinner in honour of his wife, the event which was tagged, Bling Queen at 50.

The occasion was graced by family, friends and loved ones of the Mofe-Damijos, who came out to share in there joy.

RMD shared several clips from the preparation of the party and also scenes from the night which had a special performance by Korede Bello.

Watch below..

