Videos: See All the Fun Highlights at Ini Dima-Okojie’s Glamorous Bridal Shower

Ini Dima-Okojie is eagerly awaiting the fourth and final part of her wedding rites but just before that, she was whisked away by friends for a party dedicated to her.

The actress who held her traditional and civil wedding ceremonies last week and introduction last year, was treated to an evening of fun and fine dining by some of her closest friends both within and outside the movie industry.

Ini Dima-Okojie shared the progression of events that went down on Wednesday, May 25 and finally culminated in a surprise bridal shower.

She disclosed that she had received a cute letter from her friends while reading a scrip, telling her to be ready by 5:30 pm. The letter came with the gift of a dress she was to wear.

She got hair and makeup done and was driven to a surprise location in the company of her P.A who was in on the plan.

On getting to the venue, the gorgeous In was welcomed by friends and loved ones who were eagerly awaiting her arrival.

Guests present at the glamorous affair included; Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodaro, Bisola Aiyeola Sharon Ooja Mimi Onalaja, Derin Fabikun,Meg Otanwa,Waje, and many more.

See videos below.

