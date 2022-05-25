Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Videos: Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali Visits Aso Villa, Recieves 21-Gun Salute

The special assistant to President Buhari on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has shared the colourful videos from the Aso Villa in Abuja, where the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed is currently visiting.

According to Ogunlesi, the Ethiopian prime minister was received warmly by the Buhari, the host, and both leaders will have lunch after their chat on the political relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister of Ethiopia @AbiyAhmedAli is on State Visit to Nigeria. He’s being hosted by President @MBuhari. There will be a Presidential Lunch in his Honour, after the tête-à-tête and signing of the Visitors Book,” Ogunlesi said.

Check out the videos from the event:

