Videos: Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Hold Traditional Wedding in Portharcourt

Mercy Chinwo and her fiancé Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa are now man and wife as the duo have tied the knot.

The couple gathered friends, family and loved ones together in Portharcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, August 12, for their traditional wedding ceremony.

Mercy Chinwo made a stunning bride in her three outfits for the ceremony and the groom was not lagging behind either.

Banky W, Adesua Etomi and Waje were in the lineup of groomsmen who ushered in the man of the hour as he married his woman.

See photos and videos.

