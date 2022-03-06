Sunday, March 6, 2022
Videos From Davido’s Sold Out Concert at the 02 in London

Davido had a successful outing last night at the 02 in London.

Recall that the Nigerian superstar sold out the venue, and last night, he was joined by his Nigerian counterparts who showed him all the love and support he needed to make the event a success.

Some of the artists who showed up for him include Adekunle Gold, CKay,, Israel, and many others.

Watch:

