Videos From Davido’s Sold Out Concert at the 02 in London

Davido had a successful outing last night at the 02 in London.
Recall that the Nigerian superstar sold out the venue, and last night, he was joined by his Nigerian counterparts who showed him all the love and support he needed to make the event a success.
Some of the artists who showed up for him include Adekunle Gold, CKay,, Israel, and many others.
Watch:
Davido's entrance was so lit 💥💥💥#DavidoO2 | Big Wiz | Burna pic.twitter.com/hFtBAoVLT3
— 𝙱𝙾𝙺𝚄 🇳🇬🇿🇦🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Bokulity) March 5, 2022
Davido and Adekunle Gold almost collapsed the O2 arena with HIGH 😂🔥 #DavidoO2 pic.twitter.com/S32DfG6yEJ
— Vinnie (@vinz_matthews) March 5, 2022
Then somebody will tell me Ckay isn’t blown yet 🤦🏽♂️ #DavidoO2 pic.twitter.com/Ezm9t4VdmV
— #IGBOORABOY (@_Presh_PR) March 5, 2022
Sold out King. 👑#Davidoat02 #DavidoO2 pic.twitter.com/MVpBizUzmI
— Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 5, 2022
AG Baby!!! 🔥🔥🔥#DavidoO2 #DavidoAtO2 pic.twitter.com/V3Ga8XmtpV
— Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 5, 2022
Davido performing Dami duro. It’s the details on his outfit for us 🥺🤯🤯😍 #DavidoO2 pic.twitter.com/wbnnL1hUq9
— DavidoOnCam (@DavidoOnCam) March 5, 2022
Israel’s performance at the O2 🤣🤣🤣 #DavidoO2 pic.twitter.com/vL9Er7t1GI
— Vinnie (@vinz_matthews) March 5, 2022