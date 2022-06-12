VIDEOS: Falz, 2Baba, Waje, Kizz Daniel and Others Entertain and Inspire at Youth Vote Count Mega Concert

Celebrities from the music industry cane out in their numbers on Saturday, June 11, for the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert.

The show saw the likes of Falz, 2Baba, Kizz Daniel, Omawumi, Do2tun, Bella Shmurda and lots of other celebrities entertain a mammoth crowd of youth at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Celebrities took to the stage to entertain and inspire folks towards the forthcoming 2023 elections in a message to exercise their franchise.

INEC registration officials were on ground to register folk for the Permanent Voters Card and also help to sort other issues relating to voting. See photos and videos from the event.

