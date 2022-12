The firstborn of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Enenche has tied the knot.

The wedding ceremony which held on Saturday, December 17, had eminent personalities like former President Goodluck Jonathan, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and founder Living Faith Church, Bishop Oyedepo in attendance.

Photos from the traditional wedding ceremony which held on Thursday, December 15, have also made their way online.

