Videos: Burnaboy, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Others Thrill Fans at Coko Festival

Fans could not get enough of their favourite Nigerian acts at the just concluded Coko Festival which went down on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The event which is the biggest Afrofusion in Manchester, United Kingdom brought out the big guns like Burnaboy, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Adekunle Gold and a host of others for a night at the AO Arena.

The air was charged with palpable electricity as Burnaboy performed hits on hits from his catalogue over the years. Tiwa Savage did not disappoint with her rendition of “Codeine Diet,” and a host of other songs.

Adekunle Gold certified his place as a great performing artiste, taking the audience to the throes of passion with some of his best hits such as “High”.

Coko Fest 2022 was a fun night of great music and performances from some of the biggest artistes from the continent of Africa. See videos below.

