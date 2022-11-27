Video: Watch The Sweet Moment Rita Dominic Hands Over Wedding Bouquet to Bestie, Michelle Dede

Rita Dominic held her lavish white destination wedding in North Yorkshire, England on Saturday, November 26 and it was all shades of fabulous.

The actress who was a blushing bride throughout the day, put on quite the show when it was tine to throw her wedding bouquet.

As the DJ played on and single ladies gathered behind Dominic for the bouquet toss, Rita decided to hand it over to her best friend, colleague and chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede.

Before passed the bouquet, the bride teased the group of single ladies who had gathered behind her. After two attempts to throw, she turned, walked to Michelle Dede and handed the bouquet over to her. See the sweet moment below.

