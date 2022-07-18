Video: Watch Moment Adekunle Gold Rejected Dancer Who Tried to Get Risqué with Him

Adekunle Gold was not about to get into hot water with his wife, Simi and made sure to steer clear of trouble.

The singer who was in Uganda this past weekend for a performance, rejected a female dancer who tried to get ‘handsy’ with him.

In the clip that has now gone viral, the dancer tried to jump on Adekunle Gold and carry on with her twerking with her legs were hung around his neck while he was on stage but he immediately deflected and had security lead the girl to a safe spot that would cause no problems with his Mrs.

Watch the clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...