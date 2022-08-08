Video: Tanzanian Police Arrest Kizz Daniel After No-Show at Concert

Kizz Daniel has been picked up by men of the Tanzanian Police Force after being a no-show at a concert he was slated to perform at on Sunday, August 7.

In a video making the rounds online, policemen picked up the singer on Monday, August 8.

Prior to his arrest, several disappointed Tanzanian fans had taken to social media to blast the ‘Buga’ crooner for failing to honour his contractual agreement after landing the country earlier on Sunday.

Kizz Daniel was said to have failed to perform because his clothes had not arrived thereby, disappointing fans who paid as high as $5000 for a table to see him perform. The angry fans had gone on to trash the venue of the concert after waiting in vain.

