Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Video: Sound Sultan X and Bella Shmurda’s “Reality CHQ (Cheque)” is Here

Lifestyle

Naija Ninja / EMPIRE releases Reality CHQ music video by Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and record executive, Olarenwaju Fasasi, known as Sound Sultan.

Reality CHQ (Cheque), is off the 5-tracks Sound Sultan’s posthumous EP which feaures legend 2baba, as well as other contemporary artists, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, Reality CHQ is a much-needed reminder of the value of life, as well as the right perspectives one must have in enjoying it to the fullest.

“So as you dey see my life so, I dey live my life no competition/ Follow you make I carry you go reality/ Take a break from the internet and its vanity/ When I see you looking at another man’s life saying oh my God I wish that was mine/ I go look you up and down make you know that’s out of line,” Sultan’s euphonious voice booms in the album’s third song titled, Reality CHQ.

Up until his latest studio album titled 8th Wondah, Sound Sultan was a master satirist, who painted socio-conscious and introspective narratives with his infectious melodies. Reality CHQ is a fine extension of the Naija Ninjas legacy.

Reality Cheque is available across digital stores and all tracks were produced by ID Cabasa.

Watch Reality CHQ (Cheque) Video by Sound Sultan below:

Latest

Celebrity

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

0
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Celebrity

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

0
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Lifestyle

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

0
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

0
Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

0
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Celebrity

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

0
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Lifestyle

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

0
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

0
Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami...
Politics

Why Northern APC Govs are backing Tinubu – El-Rufai

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given reasons...
ADANNE
ADANNE
spot_imgspot_img

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Read more

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Read more

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

ADANNE -
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Skales' "Konibaje." Zoro and Falz's "Naira to...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: