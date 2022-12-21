Video: Sound Sultan X and Bella Shmurda’s “Reality CHQ (Cheque)” is Here

Naija Ninja / EMPIRE releases Reality CHQ music video by Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and record executive, Olarenwaju Fasasi, known as Sound Sultan.

Reality CHQ (Cheque), is off the 5-tracks Sound Sultan’s posthumous EP which feaures legend 2baba, as well as other contemporary artists, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, Reality CHQ is a much-needed reminder of the value of life, as well as the right perspectives one must have in enjoying it to the fullest.

“So as you dey see my life so, I dey live my life no competition/ Follow you make I carry you go reality/ Take a break from the internet and its vanity/ When I see you looking at another man’s life saying oh my God I wish that was mine/ I go look you up and down make you know that’s out of line,” Sultan’s euphonious voice booms in the album’s third song titled, Reality CHQ.

Up until his latest studio album titled 8th Wondah, Sound Sultan was a master satirist, who painted socio-conscious and introspective narratives with his infectious melodies. Reality CHQ is a fine extension of the Naija Ninjas legacy.

Reality Cheque is available across digital stores and all tracks were produced by ID Cabasa.

Watch Reality CHQ (Cheque) Video by Sound Sultan below:

