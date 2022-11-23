Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Video: Singer Ruger Gets First Set of Tattoos

Ruger is sporting a new look as he is now tatted up after deciding to go on that journey.

A clip of the ‘Girlfriend’crooner getting his first set of tattoos, has made its way online.

In the video, Ruger who got inked on multiple places on both hands, revealed that he delayed getting tattoos because he didn’t want to have anything that wasn’t meaningful to him in his skin.

He noted that every ink means something to him, from one signifying his loyalty to another showing his ability to deliver. Watch video below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: