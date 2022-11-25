Friday, November 25, 2022
Video: Simi and Deja Chide Adekunle Gold Over Rude Interruption During Singing Lesson

Simi and her daughter, Adejare ways have a swell time together and will not stand for anyone interrupting their moments.

The singer shared a cute video of herself and her 2-year-old enjoying each other’s company as she took the toddler in singing lessons.

The mother-daughter duo were however quick to put husband and dad, Adekunle Gold in his place when he interrupted their session, somewhere beyond the frame of the camera by turning on a device.

Simi and ‘Deja promptly addressed the situation, asking him what was up with the Interruption a d expecting him to adjust accordingly.

