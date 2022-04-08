Video Shows Woman in Fatal Miami Stabbing of Nigerian Man Covered in Blood

A new video showing the bloody aftermath of a domestic disturbance in Miami has reportedly surfaced.

According to TMZ, a part of the incident which which ended with Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli being stabbed to death and a woman covered in blood was caught on tape.

In the footage, you see the woman in sweatpants and a bra handcuffed and soaked in blood as she sits on the floor of a luxury apartment talking to cops.

Cops responded Sunday to a call about a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing and when they got there they say they found a 27-year-old man with an apparent knife wound who was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, and the woman in the video were involved in a physical confrontation that turned deadly.

Cops are not releasing the woman’s name, and she has not been arrested … but Lee Merritt, an attorney working with Christian’s family, says the woman is IG model Courtney Tailor … Christian’s girlfriend.

In the video, the woman’s blood-soaked bra and sweats are identical to what Courtney was wearing earlier that same day when she posted a video of herself on Instagram Live.

Courtney was featured in the music video for G-Eazy’s 2015 track, “Me, Myself and I.”

She has been allegedly placed on pyschiatric hold after threatening to commit suicide hence why she wasn’t arrested after questioning at the police department.

Courtney, who has more than 2 million IG followers, is prominently featured on Christian’s IG page.

