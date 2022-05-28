Video: Shaaban Sharada Narrates Near Death Experience at APC Gubernatorial Primaries in Kano

An APC gubernatorial aspirant in Kano, Shaaban Sharada has narrated his near death experience during the party’s primaries.

In a video which has gone viral, Sharada detailed the horrible situation laden with thuggery and madness, as he shared his experience in Hausa language.

Translation

Because you said you are my followers, is that the reason they injured you people.

Assalamu Alaikum Public, as you’re watching this, I have never seen a disturbing senerio than this, politics is not madness, human life and health is more than politics, my crime is because i declared to run the position of governor, they warned me not to contest but I refused, before I left Abuja to attend the primary election ground a warning life threatening letter was sent to my security.

After securing myself with life jacket and I was in the midst of my security, an information reached me that thugs such as Nazifi and Gwarmai were ordered by Kano State Government to matchet people who are outside because they might protect my life.

When I heard of that, I announced my rejection of participating in any political aspiration, because people’s lives are more important, people you can see how they’re injured some were killed and others slaughtered as I heard.

We are calling on government to shun politics and take actions in order to serve justice to these victims, because their lives are more important, if people have to die before I can be the Governor of Kano State is better Allah should not even allow me to win.

We joined the race because of these thuggery, the crime of these victims is because they said they are with Sha’aban, so may Allah judge them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...