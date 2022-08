Rema is getting all the love from both famous and ordinary people as he continues to thrill fans across the globe.

The singer who is currently on his North American tour, was feted to kisses from none other than Selena Gomez.

In a video which has gone viral, Selena planted several kisses on the “Calm Down” crooner backstage after his Los Angeles show on Monday night.

