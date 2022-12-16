Video: See Heart Wrenching Moment Sammie Okposo’s Wife, Ozioma Bade Him Her Final Goodbye

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma was beyond shaken as she bade her final farewell to her late husband.

The gospel singer was been buried in a private and intimate ceremony which had only family and close friends in attendance, on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

A video posted by singer, Nikki Laoye, captured moments at the burial site where a completely shaken Ozioma, broke down in tears as her husband’s body was lowered to the ground.

When it was time to pay her final respect, the widow of the phenomenal singer had to be supported by the pastor in charge of the ceremony as she almost fell to her knees.

