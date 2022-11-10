Video: Regina Daniels Spills Intimate Details About Relationship with Billionaire Husband

Regina Daniels shared some rather intimate details about her relationship with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress and mother of two who joined her man on the campaign trail to woo voters on Monday, in order to secure the senatorial seat representing Delta North, shared a cute video of herself and her man, playing a cute game.

The game which basically involves a couple pointing out who is what in the relationship, revealed some home truths like, who spends more, who is more annoying, etc. Watch the cute video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...