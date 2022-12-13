Video: Paul Okoye Shows Off His Lady Love on Social Media

Paul Okoye is proud to announce that he has found love once again after splitting from his wife and mother of his three children, Anita Isama.

The one half of the P-Square duo, on Tuesday, December 13, shared another video of the lady, who he called ‘My Ifeoma’.

Okoye had on Sunday shared videos of the same lady with a cryptic caption, which read, “Church with my beautiful ❤️“

Amid reaction to his previous posts and some social media users digging up videos of the lady, Okoye shared another video of the lady and tagged her social media handle.

He captioned the new video which had Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ playing, “Ivy❤️ My Ifeoma ❤️ ”

Recall that the musical group, PSquare have a song titled, ‘Ifeoma’, which was released in 2014.

