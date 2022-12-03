Video: Keke Palmer Does An Angela Bassett Impression for Angela Bassett

Keke Palmer finally got to do her Angela Bassett Impression for Angela Bassett.

The actress who is known for her expert mimicry of many celebrities, was put on the spot by the older woman as they both say down for Vanity Fair magazine.

In the clip which has since gone viral, Keke Palmer noted that she did her first ever impression of Bassett for Queen Latifah and the latter would always request her to do it whenever they work together.

Angela revealed she had seen the impression online and since she was seated with Keke, she would like her to do it in real life.

Well, the ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ star obliged her senior colleague and went on to do a perfect impression of Angela Bassett as Catherine Jackson from American Dream: The Michael Jackson story.

