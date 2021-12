A former governorship candidate of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, was on Sunday abducted by armed men at St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre.

The gunmen stormed the church and started shooting sporadically to scare the crowd and passersby before they dragged Nwosu and put him in a car booth.

The daredevil gunmen then drove away in a hail of bullets as onlookers screamed and scampered for safety.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the shock assault.

