The father in-law of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, narrowly escaped after he was waylaid by daredevil gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident occurred as he was travelling in his SUV along Jattu, Auchi, Edo State Nigeria.

His black SUV could be seen stuck in the field of an uncompleted building after the vicious assault by the gunmen.

See a video of the attack below….

