Video: Funke Akindele Unveiled as Running Mate to PDP’s Lagos Gubernatorial Candidate

Funke Akindele-Bello has been unveiled as the running mate Video for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran.

A video of the Nollywood actress with Adediran, has been trending on social media.



According to several reports, the movie star was nominated as Adediran’s running mate after going through the screening process.⁣

⁣It would be recalled that the spokesman for the governorship candidate had announced Akindele as one of the five persons nominated as Adediran’s running mate.⁣

“Funke Akindele hasn’t been confirmed as Jandor’s running mate. Funke is one of the five nominees to be Jandor’s running mate,” he said.⁣

“She was nominated alongside four other people, whose names are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo and [Rasheed] Teslim-Balogun. Jandor has not named anyone as his running mate yet.”⁣

Akindele’s nomination is coming barely a week after her colleague, Tonto Dikeh was also nominated as the running mate of the ADC governorship candidate in Rivers State.⁣

Akindele is a trained lawyer with an acting career spanning over two decades.⁣

