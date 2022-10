Dame Patience Jonathan celebrated her 57th birthday on Tuesday, October 25.

The wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan and first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, gathered a few family and friends together to commemorate the occasion.

In a cute viral video, Dame Patience posed beside her husband for the cutting of her birthday cake as the MC instructed everyone to echo the spelling of ‘LOVE’ for that specific activity.

See the cute video below.

Happy birthday to her!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...