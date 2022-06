Davido put up a show for his fans in Dubai on Saturday night in a one-of-a-kind performance they will not forget anytime soon.

The singer and DMW label boss thrilled audience at the Afroworld Festival to hits upon hits from his expansive music catalogue.

The excited crowd couldn’t get enough of OBO’s electric performance as they kept demanding for more as he plied them with

hits from ‘Ema Da Mi Duro’ to ‘Fall’ and many more.

See snippets from the night.

