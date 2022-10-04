Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Video: Davido and Chioma Rowland Pack on PDA in the Club Amidst Reconciliation News

Fans of #Assurance2020 are beyond elated following the rumour that Davido and his ex-fiancée Chioma Rowland are back together..

The two have been spotted out and about together over the last few weeks, packed on the PDA while hanging out with Cubana Chiefpriest and a host of other friends in the club.

Davido and Chioma couldn’t let go of each other as they held hands, hugged and exchanged intimate gestures.

 

It is safe to say that things are looking good in the #Chivido camp and fans might finally get that wedding sometime in the near future.

