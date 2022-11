Bishop David Oyedepo raised a prayer for members of his congregation during church service on Sunday, November 27.

While preaching, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel told the congregation to wake up.

He went on to say they needed to do this so that their sons will not one day come home and introduce another man as spouse instead of a woman.

“May you never suffer such assault in your lifw,” he prayed as the congregation replied with a thunderbolt Amen.

