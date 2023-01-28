Search
‘Victory of light over darkness’ – Tinubu reacts to Osun Tribunal ruling

Politics

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the validation of Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 2022 Osun governorship election by the tribunal is a victory of light over darkness.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo overturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16th 2022, governorship polls.

Reacting, Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, insisted that Oyetola’s win was deserving.

The former Lagos State governor described Oyetola’s win over Adeleke as a triumph of perseverance and courage over electoral fraud.

The statement partly read, “I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much-deserved victory at the election tribunal today.

“It’s the victory of light over darkness, a triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.”

2023: 600 Communities identified as danger zones – Report

Emmanuel Offor
About 600 communities have been highlighted as locations with high insecurity, just 28 days to the general elections, stakeholders have revealed. The stakeholders described the...
David Mark's son weds in Abuja [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor
David Mark Junior, son of former Senate President, David Mark got married in Abuja on Friday. The traditional wedding was attended by political bigwigs in...
Adeleke: Protest rocks Osun over Tribunal ruling

Emmanuel Offor
Following Friday's Osun election petition tribunal judgment in favour of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola annulling the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke, protesters have blocked...
