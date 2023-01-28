‘Victory of light over darkness’ – Tinubu reacts to Osun Tribunal ruling

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the validation of Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 2022 Osun governorship election by the tribunal is a victory of light over darkness.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo overturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16th 2022, governorship polls.

Reacting, Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, insisted that Oyetola’s win was deserving.

The former Lagos State governor described Oyetola’s win over Adeleke as a triumph of perseverance and courage over electoral fraud.

The statement partly read, “I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much-deserved victory at the election tribunal today.

“It’s the victory of light over darkness, a triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.”

