Victoria Beckham Remembers Naysayers as She Celebrates 23rd Wedding Anniversary with David

Victoria Beckham is glad that her marriage to David Beckham has passed the test of time hence, proving naysayers wrong.

The former member of the iconic girl band Spice Girls took to her Instagram to celebrate her 23rd wedding anniversary, while remembering some of the reasons folks said her marriage wouldn’t last.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, Victoria stated that folks pointed out that David isn’t funny and she never smiles therefore, their relationship was doomed from the get-go. However, it’s 23 years today, July 4, and her husband who. She loves so much remains her everything.

