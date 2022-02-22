Victor Okhai Appointed as Head Judge of Eighth AMVCAs

Africa Magic has appointed Victor Okhai as the head judge of its eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The continent’s leading provider of local entertainment content announced the appointment of the astute filmmaker recently.

Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We are delighted to have Okhai head the nomination and judging process for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.”

Okhai is a seasoned producer, scriptwriter, cinematographer, director and film consultant. He is the current National President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), founder and Director of IN-Short Film Festival, the biggest short film festival in sub-Saharan Africa and a member of the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC).

He has sat on and headed the jury of several local and international film festivals, including The Audio Visual Awards (2009- 2012), Cairo International Film festival (2009), shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival (2012).

The Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (2013) and Ecrans Noir (2018) in Yaounde. Speaking on Okhai’s appointment, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria,

