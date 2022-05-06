Victor AD Sets New Public Holiday for “Billz” in Nigeria

Nigeria’s super talented afropop sensation, VICTOR AD is back with his first single of 2022, geared up to dominate the charts with his brand new trend-setting single; Billz.

Billz is a reality anthem guaranteed to lock down the entire continent with its catchy chorus and down to earth message.

In a recent tweet by the young Afropop sensation, he makes a succinct declaration; “Love & Maintenance go hand in hand!”

In essence, nothing spells good love like dollar Billz and he’s simply here to set the records straight.

On Billz, the trickle down effect of this declaration is just as effective as it is in real life, but the crux of the song is not in the message alone. It equally includes a perfect blend of range expansion, heart-wrenching melody and top tier detailing of the production process.

A vibrant saxophone is heard all through the song, leading on with satirical melody while Victor AD does justice to it with surreal lyricism touching on spirituality and reality all in the same breath.

Billz, is Victor Adere’s first single since the commercial success of his 2021 EP, Nothing To Prove, which featured Mr Eazi, Phyno, and Lava Lava.

The young Afropop pioneer is definitely set to dominate the second half of the year with his brand new soul piercing jam, which already boasts of a viral chorus across all social media platforms before its official release.

