Victim of Stampede at Asake’s London Concert Dies

One of the victims of the stampede at Asake’s O2 Brixton Academy concert, London, has sadly passed away.

33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo from Newham, one of the concert goers who was critically injured on Thursday, December 15, died at the hospital on Saturday, December 17.

The Lambeth Police in a statement on Saturday identified the deceased. Two other women; aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

Following the news of her death, tributes began to pour in from T

tweeps.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, “I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo – who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton.

Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Precious tweeted, “Rebecca Ikumelo should be home with her children prepping for Christmas. She wanted to end the year on a high like the rest of you but because of shi**y security, dumb a*s police & reckless behaviour from people who couldn’t f*cking behave, she was robbed of that & her life.”

Jessica Rabbit said, “Everyone that attended that concert without a ticket has blood on their hands. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Rest in peace Rebecca, it should never have ended this way.”

Temitope Olodo, claimed that the deceased was a relative, saying, “My favourite Niece, Rebecca Ikumelo, died today as a result of injuries sustained from #asakemusik Concert. This is a great loss for the Olodo and Ikumelo family. I can’t hold back my tears.”

Author, Toni Tone, shared a photo of the deceased and wrote, “This photo was taken the day I last saw Rebecca. She was a beautiful woman who radiated positive energy and was dedicated to being the best version of herself for her kids. She also did so much to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorder. My heart goes out to her family.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...