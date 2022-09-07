Vic O Announces Diss Track for Headies Over Failure to Acknowledge Him

Vic O is done playing nice with the Headies awards and has announced he is dropping a diss track specifically for the organisers.

The rapper shared this news via his Instagram after he intially called out the organisation for failing to acknowledge his contributions to music and neither nominating not giving him any awards despite dropping back to back hits.

He chugged this down to politics, stating that it’s unfair to him and all the hard work he puts in.

In a new development, Vic O announced that he’s headed for the Grammys buy before he gets there, he has a diss track for the Headies which will drop on Wednesday afternoon.

