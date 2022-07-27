‘Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm’ – Culture Festival 2022 to hold August 19-21 in Lagos

The Culture Festival, a global event series organised by the Art of Living Foundation, has been confirmed to hold in Lagos from 19 – 21 August 2022.

Themed “Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm”, the Festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration. Through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue, attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.

Highlighting the essence of this year’s theme, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, said, “Today in the world, where there is so much polarity, it is time to unite everybody. We know sports can unite. We know the economy can unite – as when it comes to business, everyone forgets their nationality and culture. Faith also unites, while the first and perhaps most important, is culture. Dance and music can also foster unity and that’s what the Culture Festival 2022 seeks to achieve.”

“The Festival will be like an Olympics for artists; an Olympics for culture. Without music and dance, life at times could feel so dry. If we all work harmoniously, we can envisage a better world for the coming generation and live like we are all one family,” Gurudev concluded.

Set to be hosted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, the Festival will also mark the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation. The Foundation is the world’s largest educational and humanitarian organisation, with the single motive to create a stress-free and violence-free society through fostering individual well-being and societal development.

Leveraging local initiatives like ‘I Meditate Africa’ and ‘Voice of Africa’, Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns. The Foundation has been teaching Happiness and Youth Leadership Training Programs in Nigeria for more than 10 years, and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu and Delta States. In partnership with the University of Lagos, the Foundation launched the Drug Free Nigeria campaign to create awareness about drug abuse and addiction among youths.

Past editions of the Culture Festival have brought presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, spiritual leaders, social activists, artists, and people of all races, religions, and political stances together in the spirit of global unity and vibrant celebration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...