Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Veteran sports administrator, Cyprian Amuzie, dies in Anambra

Cyprian Amuzie, a season sports administrator and long-time member of the Anambra State Football Association, is dead.

Chijioke Onyedika, Secretary of the association, confirmed the death of Amuzie to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday.

Amuzie, a retired director and acting permanent secretary in the defunct Anambra Ministry of Youths and Sports, was the founding father of Anambra Referees Association.

According to Onyedika, members of the deceased family informed the association of his death.

“It is sad we lost him,” he said.

Victor Nwangu, a veteran football administrator and colleague of the deceased at the state Ministry of Sports, described his death as a colossal loss to the sports community.

“I am disarmed by the news of his death, he was an oracle of sort and the sports community in Anambra has been hard hit.

“There are not many of them that we can go to here, he has a lot to offer but it is sad that his experience was neglected,” he said.

