Romanus Amuta has passed away at the age of 79 following a protracted ailment.

The veteran Nollywood actor known as ‘Natty’ in the foremost soap, ‘New Masquerade’, died in his Lagos residence on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the deceased’s first son, Chukwuma Amuta, confirmed the sad news in a telephone interview in Enugu.

“Yes! My father d!ed this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness, He is survived by his wife, Cordelia and six children,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...