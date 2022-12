Kamal Adebayo aka Sir K has died.

The veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor and father of skit maker, Abidemi Adebayo aka Isbae U, passed away on Tuesday, December 27.

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, announced the death of Sir K via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

