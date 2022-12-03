Veteran Nollywood Actor Ebun Oloyede Prays Stark Naked to Secure Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency

Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe has taken some rather extreme measures to secure the presidency of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page in the early hours of Saturday, December 3, to share a clip of himself stark naked on the beach.

In the clip which he put up, Ebun Oloyede noted that he couldn’t sleep, hence, he took to petition to the seaside to beseech God for victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Praying in Yoruba, he requested that the votes of the former Lagos State governor should be as many as the sand on the sea shore.

