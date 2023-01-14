Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Veteran Actress Iretiola Doyle Confirms Divorce from Husband

Iretiola Doyle has broken her prolonged silence on the state of her marriage to Patrick Doyle.

The veteran Nollywood actress revealed that she’s officially divorced from the actor and filmmaker following years of separation.

During a sit-down with Chude Jidenowo on “With Chude” Iretiola Doyle laid it all bare, revealing, “we are officially divorced.”

Gist of the couple’s separation has been making the rounds for a while now and the 55-year-old mother and grandmother finally confirmed it. According to Mz Doyle, they have been separated for 5 years.

Iretiola and Patrick were married in 2004 and share six children together, though they lost one to sickle cell.

The actress moved out of their matrimonial home back in 2017 after an undisclosed dispute with her husband.

In 2019, Patrick Doyle took to social media to publicly apologise to his wife after admitting he was responsible for screwing up the marriage.

