Verstappen storms to maiden Miami GP win

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen survived a late-race assault from title rival Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Reigning world champ Verstappen was cruising to an easy win after passing Leclerc early on but a late safety car brought them together for a re-start with 10 laps to go.

Leclerc strained everything for five laps to get close enough to pass but Verstappen broke his challenge.

Verstappen’s win cut Leclerc’s championship lead to 19 points.

It was an unexpectedly dramatic finish to a race that had appeared to be petering out after Verstappen’s early climb from third on the grid to the lead.

It was Verstappen’s second consecutive win – the first time a driver has achieved that this year – and it continues his run of either winning or retiring this year, albeit both retirements coming when he was in second place having lost a fight with Leclerc.

