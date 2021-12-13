Verstappen beats Hamilton in chaotic Abu Dhabi GP to win F1 title

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 championship for the first time after an extraordinary, controversial finish to the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

The Dutchman, 24, overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after a dramatic late Safety Car intervention that saw Mercedes lodged two protests that were dismissed.

Hamilton appeared to be heading for a record eighth drivers’ crown after overtaking the polesitting Verstappen at the start – despite lap-one controversy at Turn Seven – and holding a lead of 12 seconds with just six laps to go.

But a crash for Nicholas Latifi in the Williams brought out the Safety Car and created all manner of contention to end a season filled with drama on a highly controversial note.

Red Bull pitted Verstappen for new soft tyres, while Hamilton stayed out in the lead to keep track position on his older set.

Verstappen rejoined with five lapped cars between himself and Hamilton in the queue behind the Safety Car.

A message from Race Control initially stated that lapped runners could not overtake, to the surprise of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, but a second message halfway around the penultimate lap gave the green light for that to then happen – but only the five drivers running between the championship’s top two at the time.

That recreated the Hamilton-Verstappen order at the front and the race was soon restarted for the 58th and final tour.

Amid protestations from an angry and disbelieving Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in radio communication with FIA race director Michael Masi, the race resumed for its final 3.28 miles and Verstappen made his tyre advantage count by overtaking Hamilton with a late braking move down the inside at Turn Five.

Holding off his Mercedes rival’s initial attack back down the next two straights, Verstappen completed the rest of the lap in the lead to take the win – and the world title crown – away from his Mercedes rival.

He becomes the first Dutchman to win the title and the second champion for Red Bull after Sebastian Vettel, the last non-Mercedes driver to take the crown in 2013.

“It’s unbelievable,” said a disbelieving Verstappen, who at 24 is the sport’s fourth-youngest world champion.

“Throughout the whole race I kept fighting and to have an opportunity on the last lap, it’s incredible. I’m having cramp. It’s insane.”

Despite the huge disappointment of the stunning late turnaround just as he appeared on the cusp of yet more history, Hamilton sportingly went straight over to congratulate Verstappen.

“Firstly congratulations to Max and to his team. I think we did an amazing job this year,” said Hamilton, F1’s outgoing champion after four consecutive titles.

Hamilton, 36, had hoped to become the sport’s eight-time world champion but remains tied with Michael Schumacher on seven for now.

Mercedes still clinched a record-extending eighth consecutive Constructors’ Championship from Red Bull, but that impressive achievement is likely to offer little solace for them in the immediate aftermath of Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...