Venita Akpofure Shades BBNaija Colleagues Over Lies and Propaganda

Venita Akpofure will sure let her thoughts be known whether she’s asked or not.

The actress and mother of two did not let Sunday pass without throwing shade at fellow Big Brother Naija alumni especially in the light of some the drama that went down around the AMVCA.

Venita Akpofure went on Twitter to say that many of these alumni lie a lot and present an unrealistic expectation to a susceptible person due to their social media propaganda and fairytale agendas.

The mother of two shared this following Ifu Enada’s news that she spent $100,000 for EHR AMVCA look and also unconfirmed rumours from some quarters that Erica Nweledim’s dress to the ceremony had cost about $800,000.

“BBN alumni Lie tooooooooo Much! It’s getting quite toxic. The average person is susceptible to some very unrealistic pressures thanks to social media propaganda and your fairytales.

