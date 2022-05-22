Vehicle laden with weapons, explosives intercepted in Kano – Police

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police has intercepted a vehicle loaded with deadly explosive devices and sophisticated weapons in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa made this known in a statement released on Saturday.

DSP Kigawa said the Mercedes Benz was intercepted following an intelligence report.

However, the suspects abandoned the vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State at 4 pm following a hot chase.

The statement read; “On the 19/05/2022, following an intelligence report that a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, ash in colour with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) is coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, of immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvised Explosive Device materials.

“Two AK-47 rifles, 1,098 live ammunition, four AK-47 magazines, and two pistol magazines were also recovered.”

